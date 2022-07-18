Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than €45 million, to help finance the transfer. — Picture via Facebook

BERLIN, July 18 — Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of €70 million (RM314.2 million) to sign Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, according to reports in German media.

Bild and Sport1 claimed the fee for the 22-year-old would be followed by an additional €10 million in bonuses.

Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than €45 million, to help finance the transfer.

“It’s true that we have had discussions. De Ligt is a very, very interesting player,” Bayern executive director Olivier Kahn told Bild at the weekend. — Reuters