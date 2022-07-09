Johor athletes going to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games have high hopes of bringing home medals. — Reuters file pic

JOHOR BARU, July 9 — Hopes are high on the 16 Johor atheltes who will be competing in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games to contribute medals for the country.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said weightlifting, badminton, cycling, athletics, table tennis and rugby were among the sports that will be represented by the state's athletes.

"A total of 16 Johor athletes will be representing Malaysia. God willing, if allowed, I will go together (with them) to Birmingham to cheer them on..

"It is to give them encouragement and motivation, hope they win and contribute medals for the country .. hope they continue to train hard and make Johor famous as well," he told a press conference after officiating the Paragon Badminton Cup 2022, here today.

Mohd Hairi said he would also hold discussions with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi on the rewards that would be given to them if they won medals.

Meanwhile, he said Johor had set a target of winning 40 gold medals at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma)..

"If more than that it will be a bonus, we expect them to do their best," he said.

Sukma 2022 is scheduled to take place in venues around the Klang Valley in conjunction with Malaysia Day which falls on Sept 16 The Games will be held from that date until Sept 24 with 31 types of sports to be competed. — Bernama