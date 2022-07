Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts as she competes against France’s Diane Parry during their women’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south-west London, July 1, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 1 — World number two Ons Jabeur beat French teenager Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 today to cruise through to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Tunisian had too much for the 19-year-old in their clash on Centre Court, breaking her five times and hitting 22 winners.

Jabeur, a quarter-finalist at the All England Club last year, will face 2018 champion Angelique Kerber or 24th seed Elise Mertens in the last 16. — AFP