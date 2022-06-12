KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has returned to lead the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) after a 10-year break when he defeated incumbent president Datuk SM Muthu by just four votes.

At the election for the 2022-2025 term held at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today, Shahidan obtained 20 votes compared to Muthu’s 16 votes, while the third candidate, Nur Hayati Karim, withdrew.

Shahidan, who is also Perlis Athletics Association president, held the MAF top post from 2006 to 2012 but lost to Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad in the election for the 2013-2015 term.

Muthu became the president after defeating his mentor Karim Ibrahim in the election for the 2019-2022 term.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Shahidan said his priority is to improve the performance of the athletics squad in the SEA, Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

“Excellence has been proven with the Malaysia Swimming Federation. So, for athletics give (me) a chance. I will prove myself, with the SEA Games in Cambodia in May next year being the nearest target.

“We will discuss the appointment of the coaching chairman and other important matters at our first meeting soon,” he said.

In the contest for the deputy president post, Datuk Fadzil Abu Bakar and Datuk Seri V. Pulanthiran obtained 18 votes each but Fadzil won on the casting vote of the meeting chairman.

Incumbent Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar could not defend her post because her state body, the Selangor Athletics Association, was deregistered by the Sports Commissioner earlier.

For the four posts of vice-president, two incumbents ― Josephine Kang with 35 votes and Datuk Mark William Ling (23) ― retained their seats, while Sallehuddin Satar (31) and Syamsul Bani Abdullah (29) are the new faces and incumbent Datuk R. Annamalai (22) lost. ― Bernama