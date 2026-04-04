LONDON, April 4 — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urging his players to use their League Cup final defeat as “fuel” for the remainder of the season as they chase down a domestic Premier League and FA Cup double as well as the Champions League.

Arsenal top the Premier League table with a nine-point advantage over Manchester City, the team who beat them 2-0 at Wembley.

They travel to Championship side Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup today and face a last-eight tie in the Champions League next week against Sporting Lisbon.

“When you didn’t manage to win that final, what you have to take on board is: ‘Okay, how is this going to make us stronger for the final push of the season?’,” said Arteta yesterday.

“That has been the mindset and the only work that we have done in the last few days, to use that as fuel, as tools, to be able to get the final push that we want and achieve what we want.

“And immediately, I could sense that.”

Arsenal’s defeat at Wembley raised questions about the club’s big-game mentality and left supporters wondering if there would be an end to their six-year wait for a trophy.

“We analysed what we did, not just on that game, but the last 120 days, the amount of matches we have played,” said Arteta.

“It will make us better and now we have to use it for the most important and beautiful part of the season.”

Arteta also rejected criticism that had come his way following the withdrawal of 10 injured players from their respective international teams during this break, including three from England in Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

“It makes us proud that we have that many players in the national teams and the players are desperate to play. We are fully supportive of that,” said the Spaniard.

“We have a very good relationship and communication with most of the national teams and, as I have said, with (England boss) Thomas (Tuchel).

“We’re always very honest and, at the end, it’s a medical decision and the conclusion was clear.”

Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie will miss the Southampton game as will Madueke who left Wembley with his left knee in a brace after being forced off during England’s 1-1 draw with Uruguay last Friday.

The winger is likely to be back in action soon. Arteta concurred with the view of Tuchel, after the match, that the former Chelsea man could be back again within days.

“I think so,” said Arteta. — AFP