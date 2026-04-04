SHAH ALAM, April 4 — The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has detained a man suspected of abusing a kitten in an incident at a self-service laundrette in the Kajang area near here.

Selangor DVS said in a statement that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was detained after the department was deployed to the scene at about 11 am yesterday to conduct an inspection.

The statement said the action followed information and public complaints after a 59-second video went viral on social media, showing a man abusing a kitten by repeatedly throwing it against a wall and onto a mattress at a self-service laundrette.

An inspection at the premises found a kitten believed to be the same as in the viral video at the location.

“Further checks by officers found that the suspect, a man in his 40s, was also present near the scene.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect is believed to have committed the act between 3.40 am and 3.50 am yesterday,” the statement said, adding that the man was detained for further investigation and a remand application was made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

Meanwhile, the kitten believed to have been abused and a mobile phone believed to belong to the suspect were also seized for further examination and investigation under Subsection 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772). — Bernama