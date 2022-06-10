Bahrain chief coach Helio Sousa (left) speaks during a press conference before the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group E match against Malaysia tomorrow, in Subang Jaya June 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

SUBANG JAYA, June 10 — Bahrain are aware of the difficulty playing against Malaysia in their 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers match tomorrow night despite being placed much higher in world rankings.

Bahrain chief coach, Helio Sousa admitted Harimau Malaya are a quality side and therefore his squad also known as ‘Dilmun’s Warriors’ need to be more cautious and not to take Kim Pan Gon’s boys lightly.

He said the level of difficulty is further influenced the home ground advantage and the vociferous fans at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil can be intimidating.

“The Malaysia team this moment is much stronger than ever with good quality players and about being ranked high above, we are aware of that and would prepare the best we can to have the best condition to be near to the winning.

“Our team maybe higher in ranking but theoretically they (Malaysia) are strong team... They are taking advantage of playing at home. Because of the environment created by fantastic fans can help boost Malaysia to be much stronger,” he said in a pre-match media conference here today.

At the same time, Sousa was also impressed by the national team in maintaining its rhythm for a good 90 minutes in the 3-1 demolishing of Turkmenistan in the opening match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bahrain striker Kumail Alaswad who scored in the match again Bangladesh also expects the game on Saturday to be challenging.

He however puts his target to collect three full points despite facing the pressure of local supporters.

“We expect a strong game in front of a bigger crowd tomorrow at the stadium but we have prepared very well, and the team are ready to get three points to top the group,” he said.

Malaysia and Bahrain have now collected three points each to be at the top of Group E after winning their respective opening matches, with Bahrain beating Bangladesh 2-0 on Wednesday.

Only the group champion and the best five runners-up would qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup final round. — Bernama