AC Milan fans celebrate with the team during the victory parade after winning the Serie A in Milan, May 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

MILAN, June 8 — Italy’s Serie A is considering introducing a play-off to decide the title, should the top two finish the season level on points, from next year, a source close to the proposal told Reuters today.

The idea was discussed in a meeting between Serie A clubs yesterday, which would add another layer of excitement to a division that had high drama last term, with AC Milan winning their first Scudetto in 11 years on the final day of the season.

Milan’s win at Sassuolo on the final day meant they clinched the title by two points, ahead of rivals Inter Milan. Had they drawn the match to finish level on points with Inter, they would still have been crowned champions due to their head-to-head record.

Milan took four points off Inter last term, which would have given them the edge in the event of a tie in points. Most other top European leagues turn to goal difference should teams be locked together. No other top division currently uses a play-off.

Using a play-off match to decide the final relegation spot was also on the agenda, the source said. If the teams finishing 17th and 18th ended the season level on points, they would play each other with the loser then relegated to Serie B.

The Italian top-flight title has been decided by a play-off only once before, with Bologna beating Inter 2-0 in Rome in 1964.

Serie A declined to comment when approached by Reuters. — Reuters