The world number six pair took only 36 minutes to settle the match at Istora Senayan and will meet Leo Indonesian pair Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, in the second round after they came from a game behind to beat Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England, 10-21, 21-13, 21-12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik strolled through the first round of the Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia with a 21-11, 21-19 win over compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong today.

The world number six pair took only 36 minutes to settle the match at Istora Senayan and will meet Leo Indonesian pair Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, in the second round after they came from a game behind to beat Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England, 10-21, 21-13, 21-12.

Meanwhile, 2021 World Championship bronze medallists, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi suffered a first round exit at the hands of China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, losing 15-21,19-21.

National mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei advanced to the next round as they trounced Hong Kong duo Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung, 21-19, 21-13. — Bernama