CROMVOIRT, May 30 — Victor Perez won the Dutch Open on Sunday after a play-off with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, a success which opens the way for the French golfer to compete at the US Open and British Open.

The 29-year-old could thank a birdie on the 17th and a double-bogey by Fox on the final hole at Bernardus Golf for forcing the play-off.

Both then birdied the first and third of the play-off with a par on the second before Perez holed from over 40 feet at the 17th on the fourth play-off hole to seal victory with a birdie.

“I just tried to focus on me all day, that’s all I can do, is try to keep a champion mindset and hit good shot after good shot,” he said.

“There was a fair amount of fortune, I’ve got to be honest with myself, holing out those long putts in the play-off.” Perez’s second success after the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship moves him into the top 100 and earns him a spot in the final majors of the season, the US Open in Brookline, Massachusetts from June 16-19 and the British Open at St Andrews from July 14-17. — AFP