SHAH ALAM, May 27 — The players who make the final squad of 23 for the 2022 Under-23 (U-23) Asian Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan will only be revealed after their last training session tomorrow.

National U-23 coach Brad Maloney said the 50 players currently on the preliminary list still have a chance to claim their spot ahead of their departure this Sunday.

“I never said I won’t make any changes... the door is always open for good players if they are available before we leave (for the tournament). “We have 50 registered players so basically any player in that list is under consideration and we will make a final decision after tomorrow’s session,” he said during a training session at the Sime Darby Training Ground here today.

The Harimau Muda squad has a challenging task ahead as they are drawn alongside defending champions South Korea in Group C.

Apart from South Korea, Malaysia also have to contend with regional powerhouse Thailand and 2018 runners-up Vietnam. — Bernama