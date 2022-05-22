KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Premier League minnows, Perak FC failed to capitalise on homeground after falling 2-0 to UiTM FC at Perak Stadium, Ipoh tonight.

After a scoreless first half, UiTM FC finally opened accounts when a free kick taken by striker Muhammad Afzal Akbar from the right of the field was headed in by midfielder Muhammad Izman Solehin Rohadi, in the 64th minute.

The Bos Gaurus then suffered further humiliation when substitute Muhammad Farez Aiman Marzuki slotted home a pass by Muhammad Izman in the 83rd minute to end the match 0-2.

The Lion Troops had the opportunity to add a third goal but the free kick by defender Muhammad Nashran Elias in the first minute of injury time hit the goalpost instead.

UiTM FC’s second win this season means they remain eighth with six points, while Perak FC, who previously were docked nine points over player salary issues, remain firmly at the bottom of the league with negative three points.

Meanwhile a header by striker Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi was enough to propel PDRM FC to a 1-0 victory over FAM-NSC project squad at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras tonight.

PDRM FC is now sixth in the league with 10 points while the seventh loss by FAM-NSC project squad means they remain ninth with one point. — Bernama