Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Manchester City and Liverpool show no sign of blinking first in the race for the Premier League title.

LONDON, May 2 — Manchester City and Liverpool show no sign of blinking first in the race for the Premier League title as things heat up at the bottom of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Newcastle 1-0 before City responded with a 4-0 demolition of struggling Leeds to remain one point clear with just four games remaining.

Norwich’s relegation was confirmed after they lost to Aston Villa and Burnley came back from the dead to beat Watford to briefly move five points clear of danger.

But 18th-placed Everton responded brilliantly, shocking Chelsea 1-0 to move within two points of safety, and leaving Leeds and Burnley fans sweating.

AFP Sport picks out three talking points from the Premier League this weekend.

City, Liverpool refuse to buckle

Manchester City and Liverpool appear nerveless as they fight it out for the right to be crowned Premier League champions.

Klopp’s quadruple-chasers faced a tricky trip to St James’ Park but came away from the early kick-off on Saturday with the three points thanks to a first-half goal from Naby Keita.

If defending champions City felt the pressure it did not show as they romped to victory at struggling Leeds later in the day.

City will have to play their next two games after Liverpool — giving Klopp’s men a chance to heap the pressure on their rivals.

But City boss Pep Guardiola says the equation is simple.

“The pressure is not too complicated to analyse,” he said.

“They play before. They are going to win all their games. We have expected that for a long time. All we have to do is win our games.”

Son’s Golden dream

Son Heung-min’s double for Tottenham against Leicester on Sunday took his Premier League tally for the season to 19 — just three behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah at the top of the charts.

The South Korean forward was directly involved in all three Spurs goals in the 3-1 win against their much-changed opponents, including a stunner from distance.

The dazzling performance from the man of the match lifted his team briefly into the Champions League qualification places before Arsenal reclaimed fourth spot with a 2-1 win at West Ham in the late kick-off.

“If I get the chances then I will try to score,” Son told the BBC. “The Golden Boot is always a dream but the team is most important. We want to finish in the Champions League and I want to play in the Champions League.”

Burnley’s bounce

Burnley’s decision to sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche last month with eight games of the Premier League season remaining was greeted with incredulity in many quarters.

The club’s owners took the “incredibly difficult” decision with the side four points from safety after just four wins all season.

But the move now appears vindicated after the club’s third straight win gave them real hope of surviving the drop.

Burnley looked set for a disastrous result at Watford, who are all but doomed, trailing 1-0 at Vicarage Road until goals from Jack Cork in the 83rd minute and Josh Brownhill three minutes later completed a remarkable turnaround.

The victory lifted the Clarets above Leeds on goal difference into 16th.

Interim Burnley boss Mike Jackson said there has been “no magic wand” despite the uptick in results.

“It’s just reminding the players who they are and making sure they stick together as a group, stay honest, look after each other and that’s the way we try to do it,” he said. — AFP