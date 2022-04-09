Terengganu FC coach wants players to reboot, focus on clash against JDT

Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain urged his players to reboot and hunt for three points against league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow night. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 9 — Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain wants his men to put behind them the 3-0 opening Super League loss to Petaling Jaya City (PJ City) on Thursday (April 7).

The 44-year-old coach has instead urged his players to reboot and hunt for three points against league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow night.

According to Nafuzi, the Turtles desperately need a victory to raise team morale after the defeat by the City Boys, who fielded an all-local line-up.

“We do not deny that this second match with JDT will be an uphill task but, with the right focus and tactics, our chance to win is still there.

“So I hope the boys will give their best so we can at least take home one point from JDT’s den tomorrow,” he said when contacted today.

Nafuzi said they should also not use the hectic schedule during the fasting month as an excuse to be complacent and not play according to plan.

Meanwhile, Turtles skipper Kipre Tchetche called on his teammates to rise up and defy the Southern Tigers tomorrow.

According to Tchetche, the match against JDT is definitely highly anticipated by loyal TFC supporters, who are the backbone of the team.

“We go to Johor with a mission to get three points not only for the team but also for our faithful fans. I hope we can with full energy and stay focused throughout the 90 minutes,” he said. — Bernama