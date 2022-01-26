FAM: ‘Big name’ local coach among 10 vying to be Pan-gon’s assistant

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the experienced coach was among 10 candidates being considered by FAM technical director Scott O’Donell. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A “big name” local coach is among several individuals said to be interested in becoming assistant to new Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan-gon.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said the experienced coach was among 10 candidates being considered by FAM technical director Scott O’Donell.

Mohd Saifuddin said the individual to be appointed would be revealed after the arrival of Pan Gon as 52-year-old the South Korean coach would like to meet and interview the (shortlisted) candidates first before making a decision.

“FAM will give him the shortlisted candidates’ names. Then, it will be up to the head coach to decide on who he wants (as his assistant),” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that Pan Gon himself had stated that he wanted the services of a local coach as his assistant.

On Friday (January 21), the FAM announced the appointment of Pan Gon as the new Harimau Malaya head coach, replacing Tan Cheng Hoe, who resigned earlier this year.

Pan Gon is expected to arrive early next month with four of his own assistants, namely an assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, fitness coach and an analyst.

This led to several parties proposing that Pan Gon and his four-man team be complemented by a local coach who has a better knowledge of the country’s football landscape.

Meanwhile, Mohd Saifuddin said FAM were willing to consider the Harimau Malaya independent investigation body’s proposal to appoint the national team head coach as team manager, as is the practice in European countries. — Bernama