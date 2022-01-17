Djokovic ‘lucky loser’ Caruso out in first round

Italy’s Salvatore Caruso hits a return against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic during their men’s singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 17, 2022. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 — Salvatore Caruso’s unexpected moment in the spotlight as the “lucky loser” replacing nine-time winner Novak Djokovic ended in defeat in the first round of the Australian Open today.

The Italian world number 150 earned a place in the main draw when top seed and defending champion Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament, after Caruso initially failed to win a spot through qualifying.

Caruso went down 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and picked up AU$50,000 Aus (RM151,000) in prize money.

In five previous bids at Melbourne Park, Caruso reached the second round just once and has now only won six of the 16 matches he has played at Grand Slam level. — AFP