Chelsea could make moves in January transfer window, says Tuchel

Chelsea’s head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures from the sidelines during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London, December 29, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Jan 7 — Chelsea could dip into this month’s transfer window as they have some players sidelined with long-term injuries, manager Thomas Tuchel said today.

Left back Ben Chilwell is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last month, while defender Trevoh Chalobah and right back Reece James have been out due to hamstring injuries.

“We are discussing and are in talks with the staff, board and scouting,” Tuchel told reporters before tomorrow’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to fifth-tier Chesterfield.

“We are checking the possibilities which we would always do.

“After our long-term injuries, we are looking into the market possibilities. Not under the highest pressure but things have to make sense for us.”

Tuchel said that defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Kai Havertz, who were forced off during their League Cup semi-final first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, are available for tomorrow’s game.

The German added that centre back Andreas Christensen returned to training following a back injury.

“From the game the other night, Azpilicueta only had a bit of cramp so no injury and he is fine. Kai’s finger is pretty much okay to play football, so our doctors and physios will take care of him,” Tuchel said.

“Andreas Christensen was in training yesterday and hopefully there will be no reaction to his injury. We will have another training session later and hopefully the situation stays like this in the moment because that will give us some more options.”

Tuchel said that Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante will remain unavailable for selection after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“They are okay in terms of symptoms but they are out for the game, of course,” he said.

Chelsea are second in the Premier League on 43 points after 21 matches, 10 points behind Manchester City. — Reuters