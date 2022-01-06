Barcelona hit by De Jong and Araujo injuries

FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery tomorrow and is likely to be out for a few weeks. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 6 — Barcelona have been dealt a double injury blow after the club confirmed today that Frenkie de Jong has sustained a calf strain while Ronald Araujo will need surgery on a fractured hand.

De Jong and Araujo were both substituted during Barca’s Copa del Rey win over Linares Deportivo yesterday.

Araujo will undergo surgery tomorrow and is likely to be out for a few weeks. De Jong should be back sooner but the Dutchman is not expected to be available for Saturday’s game against Granada in La Liga.

A club statement read: “Ronald Araujo has a fracture in his right hand. The player will undergo surgery on Friday under the supervision of the club’s medical services.”

The statement added: “Frenkie de Jong has a calf strain in his left leg. He is out and his availability will depend on his recovery.” — AFP