Correa signs new contract with Atletico

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa fights for the ball with Rayo Vallecano defender Esteban Saveljich during the Spanish league match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, January 2, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, Jan 4 — Angel Correa has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026, the La Liga club confirmed today.

“Angel Correa has renewed his contract with our club until 2026 and will continue to wear the red and white shirt for four more seasons,” the club wrote in a statement.

Correa joined Atletico in 2014 and has scored 53 goals in 305 games for the club.

The 26-year-old Argentinian scored both goals in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano and played in every game of Atletico’s La Liga title success last season. — AFP