Brentford sign keeper Lossl on loan from Midtjylland

Denmark's Jonas Lossl during the warm up before the match against Czech Republic July 3, 2021. ― Pool via Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON, Jan 1 ― Brentford have signed goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Danish club Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League team said yesterday.

Lossl kept six clean sheets in 18 games this season at Midtjylland, where Brentford owner Matthew Benham has the majority shareholding.

The 32-year-old has experience of playing in England, having been first choice at Huddersfield Town for two Premier League seasons.

“Jonas is a very good goalkeeper who will bring with him lots of experience,” manager Thomas Frank said. “He fits the criteria of what we want in a goalkeeper with his feet and in his penalty area.

“We have David Raya injured and Alvaro Fernandez has missed some training recently. This gives us an extra experienced goalkeeper in training and also someone who has played Premier League games and will be used to that match-day environment if he starts a game for us.”

Lossl, who has one cap for Denmark, will officially join Brentford when the January transfer window opens today.

The newly-promoted Bees are 14th in the league on 20 points after 18 matches and host Aston Villa on Sunday. ― Reuters