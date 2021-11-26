Malaysia Cup: JDT blast three goals past Terengganu FC for 4-1 aggregate win

The Southern Tigers came out roaring at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have booked their place in the finals of the centennial Malaysia Cup after defeating Terengganu FC (TFC) 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

The Southern Tigers came out roaring at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Benjamin Mora’s side opened the score through a long-range shot from Brazilian striker Bergson da Silva in the sixth minute, before Argentian import, Gonzalo Cabrera doubled the lead four minutes later.

JDT continued their onslaught against Nafuzi Zain’s men, and Bergson found himself on the scoresheet once again through a powerful shot from close range in the 14th minute.

The home side’s gung ho play came to a halt as midfielder Safiq Rahim was shown the red card for a foul and “headbutting” incident two minutes later, however, TFC could not capitalise on the advantage, with the score remaining 3-0 till the end.

The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semi-final at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium on Monday.

JDT had advanced to the semis after recording a narrow 1-0 victory over Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in the quarterfinals, while TFC thrashed Sarawak United FC 6-3. — Bernama