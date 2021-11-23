Malaysia Cup final: Tickets on sale online from Nov 27, says MFL CEO

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said that tickets for the final would be priced at RM50 and RM70 for general admission, RM80 for premium general admission and RM150 for premium grandstand. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Football fans hoping to watch the 2021 Malaysia Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here on November 30 can purchase their tickets via www.tickethotline.com starting from noon this Saturday (November 27).

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said that tickets for the final would be priced at RM50 and RM70 for general admission, RM80 for premium general admission and RM150 for premium grandstand.

He said the ticket prices were the same as those sold for the final of the 2019 edition.

“Although the MFL are forced to bear the hike in organising costs this year and only 20,000 tickets are up for sale, we are still maintaining the prices.

“Currently, a total 20,000 tickets for open seats will be sold to adhere to the spectator capacity permitted by the National Security Council (MKN) but we have applied to the MKN for the numbers to be increased,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart also hoped that the MKN would consider their request for spectators at the stadium to be allowed to eat and drink in the stadium.

Four teams are in the running to make the final this year - 2019 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Terengganu FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC and Melaka United FC.

The semi-finals are evenly poised after yesterday’s first leg, which saw the Terengganu-JDT and KL City-Melaka ties ending in 1-1 draws.

The return leg will be on Friday.

Last year’s Malaysia Cup competition was discontinued and cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama