Doping: Decision on fate of two weightlifting athletes to be known in December, says Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia

The doping issue involving the two athletes last month saw the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) both agreeing to disband the existing squad. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The decision on the hearing of two weightlifters who were found positive for doping is expected to be known the latest by end of the year.

Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (Adamas) director Azura Abidin said the hearing committee, which sat on October 21 to hear the arguments of the first athlete, is expected to interview the second athlete this Saturday.

“The hearing committee has been given time until December to come out with a decision,” she told reporters at the National Anti-doping Seminar 2021 in Bangi, near here today.

Azura stressed that Adamas will not interfere in any decision made by the hearing committee which comprises three individuals appointed to hear the cases.

She said the committee is chaired by an individual with two other independent panelists from the local sports ecosystem in the legal and medicine fields.

The doping issue involving the two athletes last month saw the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (PABM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) both agreeing to disband the existing squad.

Following the decision, all four coaches and 13 weightlifters were given termination of contract notices effective November 1. — Bernama