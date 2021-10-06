National diver Nur Dhabitah says to balance between studies and sports

Malaysia’s Nur Dhabitah Sabri competes in the preliminary round of the women’s 3m springboard diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo July 30, 2021. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — National diver, Nur Dhabitah Sabri will strive to balance her studies and career as an athlete after continuing her studies in the Bachelor of Media Communication at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Bangi.

Although she is expected to face a tight schedule next year, the 22-year-old athlete said she would discuss with her coaches and lecturers so that her focus on both commitments is not affected.

“I will discuss with my coach, especially about the class schedule at UKM. I also don’t want to be left behind in my education. At the end of the day, education is very important to me,” she said in a virtual press conference after attending the Vice Chancellor’s Address at UKM Student Orientation Week Ceremony today.

Nur Dhabitah is scheduled to represent the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as well as several other international tournaments next year.

Earlier, the diver was also given the honour of leading the reading of UKM’s new pledge for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Nur Dhabitah said she registered to further her studies at UKM through the Accreditation of Learning Based on Prior Experience (APEL) certificate which takes into account an individual’s previous experience.

Nur Dhabitah, who recently drew attention when she finished fourth in the 3 metres (m) individual springboard diving event at Tokyo Olympics, chose UKM because she was confident of the conducive environment offered by the institution of higher learning. — Bernama