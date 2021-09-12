Defensive errors prove costly for Kelantan FC, says Rezal Zambery

KOTA BARU, Sept 12 — Critical defensive errors caused the downfall of Kelantan FC who suffered a 0-3 drubbing by Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT ll) in a Premier League game at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV last night.

Assistant chief coach Rezal Zambery Yahya said he was disappointed with the performance of his players especially the defence for not following instructions given before the match when they come under attack from the opposing team.

“Before the game, I reminded the players not to make simple mistakes because we know JDT ll players will definitely pounce on every opportunity that come their way.

“The goals scored were the result of mistakes committed by our own players especially the two first half goals,” he said to reporters after the match.

The three goals were scored by Mohamad Fadhli Mohd Shas in the 11th minute, Fernando Rodriguez in the 13th minute and Kei Hirose in the 55th minute.

Rezal Zambery said the absence of several key Kelantan FC players was also a factor in the team’s loss to JDT ll team.

“Two of our midfielders Mario Arques and Syed Sobri Syed Mohamad and striker Nurshamil Abd Ghani could not play because of the injuries they sustained.

“Their absence affected what we had planned going into the match,” he said.

Rezal Zambery however said the coaches still placed a lot of confidence on their players to qualify for the Malaysia Cup competition this season.

“We still have one more match and we need to win to qualify for Malaysia Cup and I am still optimistic my players will deliver the points in the last match and at once book a place in the competition,” he said.

Commenting on the result of the game against Kelantan FC yesterday, JDT ll head coach Rafael Francisco said he had expected his team to bring home the three points. — Bernama