Kuching City FC-Kelantan United FC match postponed after two players test positive for Covid-19

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a Facebook post said the decision was made with the agreement of the MFL board. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — The Premier League match between Kuching City FC and Kelantan United FC at the Pasir Gudang City Hall Council Stadium here tomorrow evening has been postponed to another date after two Kelantan United players tested positive for Covid-19.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a Facebook post said the decision was made with the agreement of the MFL board.

“In line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health, the officials and players of the Kelantan United team will be quarantined and will not be allowed to take part in any activity during the (quarantine) period starting today.

“The MFL board of directors will decide on the next course of action on the status of the match soon,” said MFL today.

Kuching City is currently in eighth position with 21 points and must win or draw against Kelantan United to qualify for the Malaysia Cup competition. — Bernama