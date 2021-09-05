Perak FC apologise to fans after elimination from Super League

Perak FC have apologised to supporters and fans of The Boss Gaurus for failing to maintain their record to remain in the Super League next season. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 5 — Perak FC have apologised to supporters and fans of The Boss Gaurus for failing to maintain their record to remain in the Super League next season.

Perak FC general manager Azman Noh said his team also felt the disappointment and it was even more painful as it occurred in conjunction with the team’s 100th anniversary celebration this year.

“I have tried to do my best to maintain the record as the only team that has never dropped out of the Super League since its introduction in 2004.

“This event would remain in the history of Perak FC as the most important and the most meaningful lesson for us to bounce back,” he said in an official statement issued by Perak FC, today.

On September 3, Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil’s squad was relegated to the Premier League after losing 1-2 to Melaka United in the Super League match which took place at Hang Jebat Stadium.

The defeat also saw The Boss Gaurus being placed second last out of 12 teams with 13 points from three wins, four draws and 14 defeats.

He also promised Perak FC would bounce back apart from setting a target to emerge as Premier League champions and return to compete in the Super League the following season.

He added that full privatisation process will be carried out by Perak FC to determine the direction of the team in detail for the short and long term in the near future.

“Let’s make a comeback in style because this is not the end of Perak FC, instead this is the beginning of something greater,” he said. — Bernama