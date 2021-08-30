Hojgaard becomes three-time European Tour winner at 20

Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard reacts after winning the PGA European Tour golf tournament Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana August 29, 2021. — AFP pic

CRANS-MONTANA, Aug 30 — Rasmus Hojgaard became a three-time European Tour winner at the age of 20 on Sunday after a bogey-free final round 63 gave him a one-shot victory at the European Masters.

The Dane was 13-under after sinking a nine-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Behind him, closest rival Bernd Wiesberger of Austria found the water at the last to surrender a double bogey and slip to 12 under.

“I’m very proud. It’s very special. It’s an amazing place and I can’t wait to come back again,” said Hojgaard who joins the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie and Sergio Garcia in winning the title.

“At the moment it’s a bit surreal. I didn’t expect to be in this position but it’s amazing.

“I knew I had to make a birdie (at the 18th) to have a chance to maybe get in the play-off, so we were just trying to set up a chance.

“I made a birdie and then we had a bit of a strange ending. It was crazy.”

Wiesberger, who was harbouring hopes of a late charge into the European Ryder Cup team, finished alone in second place, a shot behind Hojgaard.

Henrik Stenson was another shot back on 11 under. — AFP