Brighton’s Zeqiri joins Augsburg on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Andi Zeqiri celebrates scoring their second goal against Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, August 24, 2021. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 30 — Brighton & Hove Albion’s Swiss striker Andi Zeqiri has joined Bundesliga side Augsburg on a season-long loan, the clubs said today.

The 22-year-old moved to Brighton from Swiss team Lausanne-Sport in 2020, making nine league appearances last season.

“He is a player with a strong mentality... he has all the qualities that a good attacker needs; his pace and finishing ability will boost our play,” Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter said.

Brighton, who lost 2-0 to Everton on Saturday, sit eighth in the Premier League table. Augsburg are second bottom of the Bundesliga standings. — Reuters