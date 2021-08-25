Tokyo Paralympics: ‘I would have set new Asian record if my participation not cancelled’, says Nur Syaiful

National para-swimmer Nur Syaiful Zulkafli in action during the men’s 200m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, August 25, 2021. — Bernama

TOKYO, Aug 25 — National swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli would have set a new Asian record if his participation in the S5 men’s 200 m freestyle (physical disability) event was not cancelled at the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

Nur Syaiful, who is making his debut in the prestigious games, finished fifth out of six swimmers in the first heat with a time of 2 minutes 56.78 seconds (s) before getting bad news from the referee, regarding the cancellation of his participation.

The Asian record of 2: 58.11s is held by Thai swimmer Phuchit Aingchaiyaphum, which he set at a meet in Melbourne, Australia last year.

The Sarawak athlete, who did a personal best of 2: 59.01s in London in 2019, said that luck was not on his side after revealing that he had to put a plaster on his left shoulder, due to an injury he suffered since last Saturday.

Commenting further, the 26-year-old admitted that his lack of experience caused him not to realise that he had to confirm this (had the plaster on) before the competition to ensure that he could compete.

“Before that, I was told by the doctor that my situation was 50-50 and I had the option to remove the plaster or vice versa.

“For today, the official who checked the equipment such as goggles, jacket and pants, before I went down to the pool also allowed me to perform. However, I was shocked by the referee’s decision to cancel my participation, after they told me the use of plasters is strictly prohibited,” he told Bernama.

As such, Nur Syaiful, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to protest the decision, will confirm his status including showing a letter from the medical doctor tomorrow morning, before he competes in the S5 men’s 100m freestyle event.

Although in pain, Nur Syaiful, who suffered deformity in both legs after being involved in an accident at the age of 17, stressed that his spirit remained steadfast till the finish line and is determined to rise up from the disappointment in his next event tomorrow.

“I held back my pain because I rely on shoulder movements to swim in the pool. Insya-Allah (God willing), I will do my best tomorrow,” said the paralympian, who has been receiving medical treatment since last Monday.

The first heat saw Spanish swimmer Antoni Ponce Bertran overtake his rivals for first place, setting a time of 2: 33.73s.

The best eight swimmers from the two qualifying heats make the cut for the final, scheduled to take place at 7.52pm today (6.52pm Malaysian time). — Bernama