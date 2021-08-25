Azizulhasni hopes coach Beasley’s contract is extended

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is assisted by his coach John Beasley after falling before competing in a heat of the men’s track cycling sprint 1/8 finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, August 5, 2021. ― AFP pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 25 — National top cyclist, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang hopes the contract of national track cycling chief coach, John Beasley would be extended for at least three more years.

It is to ensure the preparation for him and other team mates for the 2024 Olympics in France is not affected and would proceed smoothly.

According to Azizulhasni, Beasley is considered a father figure and played a crucial role in furthering his career including the success in garnering the keirin silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo recently.

“For the last legacy ride (2024 Olympics), I really need Beasley to prepare for the Olympics three years away.

“Without him (Beasley) or a change in coach would jeopardise all our plans and training,” he said after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Incentive Presentation Ceremony at Seri Iman, here today.

At the ceremony, Azizulhasni was awarded a house worth RM300,000 and RM50,000 cash by the state government for his silver Olympic medal feat.

The state incentives were presented by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar. Also present was state Youth and Sports Development and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.

Azizuhasni added that he planned to take a rest and would return to cycling competitions next year as he had trained for five years for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I need a break as the Tokyo Olympic preparation was very intense and to also give way to other younger cyclists.

“InsyaAllah next year, I will focus on major championships such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games,” he said. — Bernama