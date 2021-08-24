Liverpool’s Robertson extends contract until 2026

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson in action in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, Liverpool, August 8, 2021. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 24 — Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has signed a new deal at the club until 2026 and will be available against Chelsea at the weekend after missing his side’s opening two games of the season due to injury, the Scotland international said today.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family,” he told the club website.

The 27-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao this month and was an unused substitute against Burnley last week.

“I fully trained on Friday, just one day before the game (against Burnley) — maybe a bit ahead of schedule... I’ll have a full week of training so let’s see what happens against Chelsea. But I’ll be ready, I’ll be ready to play,” he said.

Robertson has made 177 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Hull City in July 2017, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup.

Liverpool, who have six points from their two league games so far, host Chelsea on Saturday. — Reuters