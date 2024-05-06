GUA MUSANG, May 6 — The 40-year wait for a group of settlers in Gua Musang district finally ended when they received their land titles today, thanks to the cooperation between the Kelantan state government and the federal government.

A total of 254 settlers finally received their land titles to a total of 4.047 acres of plantation land and around 0.1 acres of housing land in the Felda Chiku 3 and Felda Aring 1 area here.

Felda Chiku 3 settler Aziz Abdullah, 67, expressed his gratitude that his dream to actually hold the title deed in his hands finally came true.

“Receiving this title deed today is a dream come true as I’ve been waiting for this moment for over 40 years.

“Alhamdulillah, today I have gotten my land title deed for an oil palm and rubber plantation,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud at Felda Chiku 3 today.

Fellow settler Mat Yusof Mat Yaziz, 82, said the title deed meant everything to him, as he has been working the land since 1983.

“I cannot put it into words, what I felt when I received the title deed just now, happiness, relief, gratitude, everything is mixed up. Thank you, Felda and the state government for finally fulfilling our dreams of owning legal land titles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nassuruddin advised recipients in his speech to not sell or mortgage the land given but to make it their legacy for future generations, adding that they should never feud over land, and not to take over or work other people’s property.

“We will cancel the ownership if we find out there are those who sell or mortgage their land.

“If we cannot get new land for our grandchildren, we have to retain the assets we have,” he added. — Bernama