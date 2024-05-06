SEREMBAN, May 6 — The Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) near here, which was earlier temporarily closed is back in operation after the quality of raw water source recovers, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the suspension of the WTP’s operation for several days affected the water supply to a total of 37,000 users in Port Dickson and some in Seremban.

“During this water supply disruption, Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (Sains) implemented various initiatives including providing 12 static tanks in several key locations and sending water supply to the affected areas,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Sains said operations at the WTP had to be temporarily closed due to a problem with the quality of raw water because there was a strong odour of oil with a threshold odour number (TON) of 19.

Earlier, Aminuddin said an operation carried out by the Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) on Saturday along Jalan Pantai identified a lorry workshop was suspected as the source of releasing oil into Sungai Linggi and the case is being investigated.

He said the state government is very committed and will not compromise on any individual or organization found guilty of contaminating raw water sources in the state with strict action being imposed either in the form of a compound, fine or imprisonment.

Aminuddin said the public is encouraged to be eyes and ears if they see incidents like this happening in the future. — Bernama

