Perak FC retain Yee Fatt as Perak FC head coach until end of season

IPOH, Aug 22 — Perak FC will retain the services of head coach Chong Yee Fatt for this season after the 14 -day break given by the management ended on Aug 2, said Perak FC general manager Azman Noh.

He said the decision was made after Perak FC failed to find a suitable replacement possessing an A coaching licence as stipulated by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

“We have informed him of this during a discussion on Aug 16 at the Perak FC office,” he said in a statement.

On Aug 2, the Perak FC team management decided to relieve Yee Fatt of his duty due to the Bos Gaurus’ declining performance under him.

Perak FC assistant coach Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil then stepped in as acting head coach beginning with the match against Penang FC on Aug 3.

Azman hoped that Yee Fatt would be able to work his magic in their remaining three matches so as to ensure Perak FC will remain in the Super League next season.

“Our mission to remain in the Super League is very difficult right now but it is not impossible,” he said.

Azman said although Yee Fatt had a contract with Perak FC until the end of November 2022, it doesn’t mean the Ipoh-born coach would remain with the Bos Gaurus next season.

“We have not made a decision (on the post of head coach). The management team will discuss it again and we will conduct a review based on Perak FC’s performance in the league this season,” he said.

Perak FC are currently 11th in the 12-team Super League standings with 13 points from 19 matches. — Bernama