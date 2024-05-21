NILAI, May 21 — National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang had no trouble brushing aside a challenge by Johor cyclist Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom to win the gold in the men’s elite sprint event at the 2024 National Track Cycling Championship here today.

Two-time Olympic medallist Azizulhasni, representing Terengganu at the meet, carved out a 2-0 result to beat his rival, but nonethless praised Muhammad Ridzwan for putting up a stiff fight in the finals.

“I see that Muhammad Ridwan has improved a lot. Actually I was not supposed to race after (having a) tough race at the Japan Track Cup II in Shizouka recently.

“But I need some races otherwise I won’t get any training, I need to wait till competitions are done then only I can train at night. So, I just joined the race as part of my training (for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games),” he told reporters when met after the race.

Muhammad Ridwan’s older brother, Muhammad Shah Firdaus, dominated the bronze medal decider with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis.

Rising cycling star, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri unsurprisingly won the gold for Kedah by beating Perlis cyclist Anis Amira Rosidi 2-0 in the finals of the women’s elite sprint event, while Selangor cyclist Yong Ann Tung surprised national cyclist Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan of Penang with a 2-0 win for the bronze.

In the men’s elite scratch event, Muhammad Yusri Shaari of Buceros Cycling Club was crown champion, while Melaka cyclist Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri took the silver and Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan from Perak the bronze.

In the women’s elite scratch event, Nur Aisyah Mohd Zubir, who will make her Olympic debut later this year in Paris, took the gold for Terengganu, while Yeong Zhen Yi of Kuala Lumpur took the silver, and Valencia Tan from Singapore won the bronze. — Bernama