JDT denies rumour of acquiring Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao

Rumours had been flying around on social media regarding the possibility of JDT bringing in the Columbian star striker after a Turkish sports portal tweeted that a popular Malaysian club had made a request for Radamel Falcao. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 — Local football club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) clarified today that it did not make any offer for Turkish club Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao to join the team, stating that news about such a bid were just mere rumours.

JDT sports director Martin Prest said the club was not in such a strong financial standing to sign an international marquee player due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that the club’s financial position will be much better in a year or two to consider such players.

“We need to be more prudent with our expenses currently and prioritise infrastructure that will benefit our development,” Prest said in a post uploaded on JDT’s official Facebook page today.

Falcao, 35, who has played for Galatasaray since the 2019/2020 season, is a high profile player in Europe, having played for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Porto and Atletico Madrid. — Bernama