Hill wins maiden European Tour title at English Open

Calum Hill kisses the trophy after winning the tournament during day four of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent August 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

ASH, Aug 16 — Scotland’s Calum Hill won his maiden European Tour title on Sunday with a one-shot triumph at the English Open.

Trailing by two shots overnight, the 26-year-old shot a final round 67 for a 16 under par total to edge out Alexander Levy of France who carded a final round 64.

“It’s brilliant, I’m delighted,” said Hill who had come into the tournament having claimed seven top 10 finishes in his 42 European Tour outings.

“I managed to manage my emotions pretty well and stay in each shot and not get ahead of myself. I definitely felt the pressure but managed to keep control of it.

Hill, who was fourth at the Hero Open in Scotland last weekend, added: “I wasn’t really chasing a number, it felt like I was doing everything well today but at the start of the day my putts just weren’t dropping and then that changed on the back nine.

“This is the start and hopefully I can keep pushing on from here and see where I can take it.”

England’s Richard Bland and Callum Shinkwin, Jamie Donaldson of Wales and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard finished at 14 under. — AFP