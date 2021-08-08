Terengganu FC keep titles hopes alive after beating Pahang FC 2-0

Terengganu FC striker David Da Silva celebrates scoring against Pahang FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu August 7, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Terengganu FC (TFC) kept their championship title dreams alive with a 2-0 victory over Sri Pahang at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu last night.

Mohd Nafuzi Zain’s men, who have racked up 37 points so far and lying in second place behind Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), scored in the 13th minute courtesy of foreign player David Da Silva.

The Turtles did not squander their home advantage, scoring yet again through Faisal Abdul Halim in the 24th minute.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City FC took all three points in their 1-0 match against Petaling Jaya City FC at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, with a 31st minute goal by Paulo Josue.

In other matches, Penang FC triumphed over Melaka United 2-1 at the Penang City Stadium. The home team had to rely on a penalty by Rafael Vitor in the 75th minute to take the lead, only to allow the visitors to equalise in the 89th minute through Giovane Gomes. Luck, fortunately, was on Penang’s side tonight and they took home full points when Sheriddin Boboev scored the winning goal during injury time.

UiTM FC celebrated their first ever Super League win tonight at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Stadium in Shah Alam as they beat Perak FC 2-0.

Sean Gan Giannelli open accounts in the 29th minute before Mohamad Shafiq Al-Hafiz Dawawi secured the win in the 73rd minute.

In Premier League actions, Sarawak United won at home, beating Kelantan FC 3-1 at the State Stadium in Kuching.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC II crashed 0-1 to Perak FC II at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium and JDT II went on a goal scoring spree, winning 5-1 against FAM-NSC Project Squad at Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin. — Bernama



