Tokyo Olympics: Sailing competition postponed due to lack of wind

Competitors take part in the women’s two-person dinghy 470 race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2021. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 2 ― The last two rounds of the women’s International 470 sailing event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics today have been postponed to tomorrow due to a lack of wind at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

National coach Muhammad Sahir A. Rahim said Race Nine and Race 10 of the event, involving the Malaysian pair of Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali, were scheduled to begin at 12.05pm local time (11.05am Malaysian time).

“The organisers decided to postpone the races to tomorrow as winds remained light at less than four knots and changing wind conditions. Our sailors are used to this kind of situation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Besides the last two races of the men and women’s International 470 class, the medal races in the 49er class for men and women today were also shelved.

According to World Sailing, winds of at least six knots was required to ensure fair competition.

Yesterday, Nuraisyah and Juni ended Race Seven in 20th spot but failed to finish Race Eight after suffering a damaged spinnaker.

After eight races, Nuraisyah-Juni are 20th out of 21 sailors with an overall net point of 130 while Hannah-Eilidh top the standings with 18 net points. ― Bernama