Zverev sets up Djokovic semi-final at Olympics

Thursday, 29 Jul 2021 09:59 PM MYT

Germany’s Alexander Zverev serves to France’s Jeremy Chardy during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s singles quarterfinal tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo July 29, 2021. — AFP pic
TOKYO, July 29 — German fourth seed Alexander Zverev booked a semi-final date with Golden Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic at the Olympics by seeing off France’s Jeremy Chardy today.

Zverev, the second highest-ranked player left in the competition after Daniil Medvedev’s exit, swatted aside Chardy 6-4, 6-1 in their last-eight match.

He will face world number one Djokovic in the semis tomorrow, looking to end a five-match losing streak against the 20-time major champion.

Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up, smashed 11 aces past Chardy as he moved within one win of an Olympic medal. — AFP

