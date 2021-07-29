Zverev sets up Djokovic semi-final at Olympics

Germany’s Alexander Zverev serves to France’s Jeremy Chardy during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s singles quarterfinal tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo July 29, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 29 — German fourth seed Alexander Zverev booked a semi-final date with Golden Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic at the Olympics by seeing off France’s Jeremy Chardy today.

Zverev, the second highest-ranked player left in the competition after Daniil Medvedev’s exit, swatted aside Chardy 6-4, 6-1 in their last-eight match.

He will face world number one Djokovic in the semis tomorrow, looking to end a five-match losing streak against the 20-time major champion.

Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up, smashed 11 aces past Chardy as he moved within one win of an Olympic medal. — AFP