USA’s Sunisa Lee wins Olympic all-around gold as Biles cheers her on

USA’s Sunisa Lee competes in the floor event of the artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo July 29, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 29 — American teenager Sunisa Lee won the women’s gymnastics all-around Olympic gold today, succeeding defending champion Simone Biles who withdrew over concerns for her mental health.

Lee, 18, won ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, with Russian women’s team gold medallist Angelina Melnikova in the bronze medal position.

It was the fourth final in four days to go down to the final rotation, with Lee’s polished floor exercise earning 13.7 to go into provisional gold, with Andrade unable to dislodge her.

Lee, from Minneapolis, added gold to the silver she won as part of the US women’s team on Tuesday with a points tally of 57.433, 0.144 clear of Andrade, with Melnikova 0.099 away in third.

Biles, who stood down from the Olympics during the women’s team final, was in the stands to cheer on her compatriot. — AFP