Krejcikova reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning against Coco Gauff of the US during their women's singles quarter-final tennis match on Day 11 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 9, 2021. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 9 — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open today as she beat 17-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

The 33rd-ranked Krejcikova saved five set points in the opening set and finished off Gauff, the 24th seed, on her sixth match point to set up a clash with reigning champion Iga Swiatek or Maria Sakkari for a spot in the final.

Krejcikova, who is also through to the last four of the women's doubles with Katerina Siniakova, claimed her 10th successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg. — AFP