Harimau Malaya get words of encouragement from Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the people of Malaysia to rally behind Harimau Malaya when the national football team take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai later tonight.

In a posting on his official Facebook account, Muhyiddin said Malaysians should offer their support and prayers to the national team in their mission.

“With their ability, may Harimau Malaya win tonight, insya-Allah,” he added.

Harimau Malaya will play UAE in a Group G match of the World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 second-round qualifiers.

After almost six years, the Malaysians returned to UAE for the first time after being thrashed 10-0 by the hosts in a previous qualifying campaign at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in September 2015.

Harimau Malaya are now second in Group G with nine points, two behind leaders Vietnam, while Thailand are third with eight points, followed by UAE and Indonesia.

Malaysia, who need to win Group G to qualify automatically for the Asian Cup 2023 final round, will play Vietnam on June 11 and Thailand on June 15 to wind up their campaign in Dubai.

The Malaysia-UAE match is scheduled to kick off at 12.45am Malaysian time. — Bernama