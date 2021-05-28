Azizulhasni uses social media to explain benefits of Covid-19 vaccination (VIDEO)

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, through a video uploaded on Facebook and Instagram, said the vaccines provided almost 95 per cent protection from the virus. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — National cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang today used social media to share with Malaysians the benefits of taking the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

Azizulhasni, through a video uploaded on Facebook and Instagram, said the vaccines provided almost 95 per cent protection from the virus.

The cyclist, who is Malaysia’s gold medal hope at the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympics, also provided an analogy to explain more easily how vaccines could protect society.

“Imagine if we are in the middle of a downpour. If we use an umbrella, then we won’t be drenched but if we do not have an umbrella or shelter, we will surely be drenched. Right?” he said in the two-minute and 55-second video titled “Kenapa Perlu Ambil Vaksin” (Why you need to take the vaccine).

The cyclist, who hails from Dungun, Terengganu, then goes on to explain that the vaccine would help reduce severe symptoms among individuals who have been vaccinated and also prevent the virus from spreading to loved ones, like their parents, grandparents as well as relatives.

He said clinical tests had also shown that the side effects after vaccination were very minimal, such as fever, pain at the inoculation site and dizziness, although the pain was only temporary.

Azizulhasni, who is also called “The Pocket Rocketman”, said what was important was that vaccination would protect everyone from the virus.

“If you think this video is beneficial, please share it with your friends. Thank you. Lindungi diri, lindungi semua (Protect Yourself, Protect All),” he urged.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today said that a total of 987,012 individuals had completed two doses of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday while 1,725,364 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of recipients in the country to 2,712,376.

The country, meanwhile, reported its highest daily record of 8,290 cases today, taking the total infections to 549,514. — Bernama