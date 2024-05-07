PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — Tan Sri Azam Baki today declined to comment on his possible replacement as chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) even though his tenure is expected to come to an end this Sunday when he turns 64.

No successor has been named so far, nor has the government indicated if it will extend his employment contract.

“I don't want to do any speculation. I have time until May 12, which is my birthday. Whoever wants to give me a birthday gift on that day, you are welcome,” he replied to reporters when approached for comment after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy here today.

Azam was appointed to head Malaysia’s anti-graft commission in 2020.

His employment was extended in 2023 for one year.

He will turn 64 on May 12.

