SEREMBAN, May 7 ― A total of 59 projects have been proposed to be implemented to drive the development of Port Dickson's coastline to turn it into an international tourism destination, the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the projects, through the Port Dickson Coastal Special Area Plan (RKK), included 31 strategic or high-impact projects, 12 main projects and 16 support projects.

“It will be implemented in phases, namely Phase One from 2020 to 2023; Phase Two (2023-2026) and Phase Three (2026-2030).

“The Port Dickson Coastal RKK has been prepared for implementation by the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) and includes projects related to proposed roads, railway lines and landscaping,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) who wanted to know the status of the Port Dickson Coastal RKK implementation after it was launched in 2020.

Port Dickson Coastal RKK is a detailed development plan to strengthen the role of Port Dickson as an international coastal tourism town.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said the state government also plans to revive the railway service from Seremban to Port Dickson to help the transport industry and port logistics in Negeri Sembilan.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Choo who wanted to know if the state government wants to revive the railway on the route and thus give a new image to the state. ― Bernama