Ferrari’s Leclerc crashes but takes Monaco Grand Prix pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc celebrates pole position after qualifying a the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, May 22, 2021, — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MONACO, May 22 — Charles Leclerc crashed at the end of qualifying for his home Monaco Grand Prix today but still put his Ferrari on pole position.

The 23-year-old halted qualifying 18 seconds from the end after smashing into the barriers, having already set the fastest time.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row and could inherit pole if Leclerc’s car needs a gearbox change and incurs a grid penalty.

Mercedes’ world championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified only seventh. — Reuters