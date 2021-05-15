Fadhil on fire, wins Nations Cup Keirin Gold

Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis clocked a time of 10.298 seconds. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — National track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis continued his fine performance at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup held at the Hong Kong Velodrome by clinching gold in the men’s keirin event today.

The 24-year-old Sime Darby Foundation rider clocked 10.298 seconds to emerge victorious, leaving behind two World Championship silvers medallists from Japan, according to the results at the UCI’s official website, https://www.uci.org.

2020 World Championship silver medallist and four-time Asian Champion Yuta Wakimoto and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Yudai Nitta settled for the silver and the bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian rider Ahmad Safwan Ahmad Nazeri finished in 11th spot.

Yesterday, Muhammad Fadhli, the 1km Time Trial national and Asian record holder, bagged silver in the men’s 1km Time Trial event. He will next race in the sprint event tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Anis Amira Rosidi won the women’s 500m Time Trial event bronze medal, clocking 35.493s.

World Championship bronze medallist Miriam Vece of Italy won the race setting 34.022s, while Spaniard Helena Casas Roige took home silver (35.493s).

Meanwhile, elite cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, who is in Melbourne, Australia preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, congratulated both the cyclists for their feat.

“Congratulations to Fadhil Zonis on winning the gold medal in the keirin event just now. This victory makes Fadhil the third Malaysian rider to win a medal at the World Cup/Nation Cup after me and Mohd Rizal Tisin. Welcome to the club Fadhil.

“Both these riders have great potential to go further. They both have high discipline and dedicate themselves fully to their sporting careers and are always open to receiving advice. Hopefully, Fadhil and Anis can have more success in the future,” he said in a post on social media. — Bernama