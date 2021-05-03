Ifedayo’s brace lifts Selangor to win over Petaling Jaya FC

Petaling Jaya City FC’s Tamilmaran Manimaran (right) in action against Selangor FC’s Jordan Ayimbila at the Kelana Jaya Stadium in Petaling Jaya May1 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A brace by import striker Ifedayo Olusegun in the final minutes of the match against Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC saw the Red Giants secure a 2-1 win at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), tonight.

The Nigerian-born player headed in a pass from Karsten Nitzel to equalise in the 89th minute, and a powerful cross by the former took a deflection before beating goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi in injury time for the winner.

PJ City FC had opened the scoresheet through a left-footed shot by V. Ruventhiran from outside the penalty box in the 25th minute.

With the victory, Selangor FC now have 18 points, just three behind fourth-placed Terengganu FC (TFC) in the league, while PJ City FC remains in sixth place collecting 14 points.

Meanwhile, Perak FC came up short once again, losing 1-2 to Sabah FC at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

The Bos Gaurus squad took the lead through a mesmerising free-kick from Nazirul Naim Che Hashim in the 27th minute, however, they could not hold the fort as former national striker Mohd Amri Yahya equalised in the 65th minute.

Gabonese import player Levy Madinda then produced a beautiful free-kick of his own, beating goalkeeper Muhammad Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy to score the winner in the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, substitute A. Selvan emerged hero for Negeri Sembilan FC as his goal in the 75th minute gave the team a 1-0 win over PDRM FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras

Negri Sembilan FC currently tops the Premier League table with 21 points, just a point ahead of Sarawak United FC.

Meanwhile, Jordan Mintah's hat-trick helped Terengganu FC II (TFC II) thrash Kelantan United FC 4-1 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium.

The Ghana import scored two penalties, namely in the fourth and 32nd minutes, before completing his hat-trick in the 69th minute, with Argzim Redzovid also scoring for the home side, while Kelantan United FC's only goal was scored by Alfusainey Gassama in the 40th minute. — Bernama



